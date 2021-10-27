Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

