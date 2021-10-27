Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.