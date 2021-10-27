G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTHX opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $581.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G1 Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of G1 Therapeutics worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

