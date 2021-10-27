MML Investors Services LLC Buys 12,858 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

