CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

