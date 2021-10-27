Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.