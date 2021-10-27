Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Invacare worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Invacare stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

