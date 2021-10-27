Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Dycom Industries worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of DY opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

