Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $38,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 816.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 163,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 145,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 433,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

