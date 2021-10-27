Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.49% of Golden Entertainment worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 49,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

