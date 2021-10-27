Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 366,912 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,912 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,187,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

