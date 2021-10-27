Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,456,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,595,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $366.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

