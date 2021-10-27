Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder Sells 4,131 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 945,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after buying an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

