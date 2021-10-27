Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.15.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

