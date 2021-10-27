Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $171.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

