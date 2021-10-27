CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,203,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,093,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,368,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,182,000 after buying an additional 176,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.