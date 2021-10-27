CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

