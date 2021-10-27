MML Investors Services LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

