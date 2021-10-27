MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,936 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quilter Plc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 905,255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,982,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 53,973 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

