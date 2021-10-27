Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 39,028 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,028 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $91,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 75,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 62,135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,857,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,527,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

