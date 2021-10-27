iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

