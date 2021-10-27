M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $403.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $407.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

