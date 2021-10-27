M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

