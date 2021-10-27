Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $693.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

ORC has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

