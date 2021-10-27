Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,860,628 shares.The stock last traded at $15.52 and had previously closed at $15.63.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

