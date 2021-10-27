BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 254.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

