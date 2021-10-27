Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,889 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $888,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 188,570 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 215.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period.

Shares of ESML opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

