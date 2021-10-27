ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 8,800.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,363 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

ARKQ stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $101.11.

