Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $699,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 216,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

AGNC opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.