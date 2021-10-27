Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,669 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

