Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

