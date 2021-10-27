Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

