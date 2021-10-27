Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $83.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $83,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 504.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 328,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

