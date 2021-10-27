Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.86% of PacWest Bancorp worth $89,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 91.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

