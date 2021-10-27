Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 50,806 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $84,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

