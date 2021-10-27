M&T Bank Corp Has $896,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after buying an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

