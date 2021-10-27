M&T Bank Corp Has $866,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

