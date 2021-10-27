CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

