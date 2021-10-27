60,208 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.

CANO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

