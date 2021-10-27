M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.