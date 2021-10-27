MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,194 shares of company stock worth $3,502,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $417.19 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

