UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 380.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

