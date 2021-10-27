Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

