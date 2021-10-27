The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 270.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.