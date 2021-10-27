Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,445,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

