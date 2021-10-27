Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 188,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $576,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,859 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

