Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

