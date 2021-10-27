Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 33,768 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

