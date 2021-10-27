Northern Trust Corp Sells 167,956 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $60,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

