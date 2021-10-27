Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Zai Lab worth $59,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $8,778,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 28.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

